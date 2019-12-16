Ince Dubai strengthens its team with two partners and a senior associate hire

Ince Dubai today announces the hiring of two partners and one senior lawyer as it strengthens and expands its service offering and collaborative work with other international offices.

Rabih Tabbara joins the firm as a Partner in December and Alastair Holland will join as a Partner in January from Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle and Wesley Wood as a Senior Shipping Associate joined last month.

Rabih is a commercial disputes lawyer who has been in the region for over 10 years and has significant experience in international arbitration, frequently advising clients involved in arbitrations subject to the rules of Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

He will work closely with the team in the Dubai office as well as partners in international offices and will expand the Ince Dubai offering with respect to its dispute resolution practice, with a particular emphasis on construction disputes. Rabih’s addition will build on the firm’s experience in the sector.

Alastair Holland will join as a Partner in the corporate team working closely with the existing corporate team and, in particular, partner Rita Al Semaani Jansen, who was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by Lloyd’s List.

Alastair was previously a Partner at Curtis for three years, specialising in M&A, private equity and joint ventures. Prior to this, he worked at Ashurst for 19 years, most recently as Managing Partner of the Abu Dhabi office.

Wesley is an accomplished attorney with significant shipping experience, having previously worked at Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys in South Africa for over eight years before spending one year in the region at a local firm. His addition has further strengthened Ince’s leading shipping practice.

Rania Tadros, Managing Partner of Ince Dubai, commented on the new hires, stating:

“I’m extremely pleased to welcome three new fantastic hires to Ince Dubai. Their wealth of experience will be a huge asset to our team and future capabilities. I am looking forward to working with Rabih, Alastair and Wesley as we continue Ince Dubai’s mission to deliver a diversified range of services to our ever-expanding list of clients.”

Rabih Tabbara commented on his appointment, saying: “The growth potential and quality of the Ince team is truly market leading. I am very eager to develop the construction and commercial dispute resolution practice in the Dubai office as we look to provide expert counsel to a market full of opportunity.”

Alastair Holland commented on his appointment, saying: “Ince Dubai’s position in the market reflects a very strong record in advising clients in relation to their corporate matters and providing them with business solutions. I am very much looking forward to being part of the team and helping to drive growth in this area.”

Wesley Wood commented on his appointment, saying: “The shipping heritage at Ince Dubai is world-renowned and I am thrilled to be joining experienced and well-respected lawyers and to be part of this growing team.”

Source: Ince