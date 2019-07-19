Ince expands presence in historic Lloyd’s building

Ince has today announced that it is moving its insurance practice from Aldgate Tower to the Lloyd’s building in the heart of the London insurance market.

The well-established insurance team consisting of Partners, Consultants, Associates and Trainees will serve the insurance industry covering all aspects of insurance, reinsurance, maritime insurance and commercial disputes. The office will allow space for this team’s continued growth both in terms of numbers and practice specialists.

Renowned specialist in insurance and reinsurance law, Ince’s long heritage means it is well placed to advise professionals across the marketplace and build on the international and domestic relationships that are already well established.

As now, the team will be supported by Ince’s shipping, energy, property/construction and aviation practices, as well as its overseas offices, which maintain strong links to the London insurance market.

Adrian Biles, Managing Partner at Ince and Chief Executive Officer of Gordon Dadds Group plc, said:

“2019 has been one of Ince’s strongest years to date. As the business continues to become more integrated with the onboarding of five international partnerships, as well as the acquisition of Ramparts (now Ince Gibraltar) in Gibraltar, I am excited to work with the Insurance team as they build Ince’s fourteenth office.”

Source: Ince & Co.