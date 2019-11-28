Ince Reports 125% Increase in Revenues

The Ince Group PLC (AIM: INCE), the international legal and professional services company, is pleased to announce its unaudited results for the six months ended 30 September 2019.

Financial highlights

• With the Ince transaction plus the five acquisitions in the previous year annualised profitable revenue is now c.£100m.

• Revenue increased to £45.3m, 125% up from 2018.

• Adjusted profit before tax increased to £4.0m, 264% up from 2018.

• Organic growth over last year approximately 5.3%.

• Adjusted earnings per share increased to 6.3p, 232% up from 2018.

• Former Group London office vacated and lease terms for Aldgate Tower improved, yielding an annual saving of some £2.4m.

• Net debt at the period end of £10.4 million resulting from the working capital invested in successful lateral hires and the costs of integrating the Ince business.

• Rationalisation of back office completed yielding further annual savings of £2.6m.

Operational highlights

• Now operating from 23 offices in eight countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, up from 11 offices in two countries this time last year.

• New “Ince” brand established globally.

• Integration of consolidated businesses completed. Successful revenue creating collaboration between offices and development of overseas offices progressing well including:

o Ince’s London operations successfully merged and overseas operations brought within the Group from April 2019.

o Acquisition of Ince Gibraltar (formerly Ramparts) completed in April 2019 and performing well.

o Partner and client retention strong across the business.

• Lateral hire of three partners and over 20 staff in Hong Kong.

• Separate London office in the Lloyds Building in Leadenhall Street opened in June 2019, strengthening the Group’s contact with insurance clients.

• Mayfair office under the Gordon Dadds brand to service family and private client business opened in September 2019.

• New practice management system owned by the Group being introduced, which will lead to significant operational improvements.

• Strategic senior appointments to deepen and extend management capacity and service lines including:

o Mark Tantam, formerly a vice chair of Deloitte, appointed as Global Head of Consulting.

o Julian Clark, formerly Global Head of Shipping at Hill Dickinson, appointed as Senior Partner.

o Alexander Janes, a former global managing partner of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, joining as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Adrian Biles, Group Chief Executive, commented:

“These strong results are a vindication of our strategy. They are the product of the new international platform we have developed under the Ince brand. We remain on track to deliver c.£100m of annualised revenue in the current financial year, even with political headwinds buffeting some key markets across the globe.

“The second half of the year traditionally provides the majority of the Group’s profits and the lateral appointments we have made will largely show through next year. The attractions of our model and approach are being recognised amongst senior lawyers and professionals in major financial markets around the globe as can be seen from the quality of our newest hires.

“I remain confident that the business can continue to develop from here generating increasing revenue and profits.”

Operating Review

Overview

Strategy

The Group’s strategy continues to be to increase revenue through organic growth and acquisition in legal and professional services and to administer such increased revenue through a single efficient back-office function in a low cost environment.

We believe that the clients who approach us are looking for solutions. Rarely do their problems require the application of “reserved” legal activities (which only solicitors can provide) and generally they require much wider commercial awareness. This is an ability which our partners have and which they continue to develop, supported by the wider skill sets we are seeking to grow. We are also examining opportunities to operate more efficiently and effectively for clients following the recent rule changes introduced by the Solicitors Regulation Authority which will allow individual solicitors to provide “non-reserved” legal activities in firms which are not subject to SRA regulation.

Acquisition of Ince strengthens platform

The acquisition of Ince & Co and the consolidation of its international operations has created a fit for purpose international platform from which the Group can deliver its growth strategy, building on the current £100 million of annualised revenues. The acquisition has given the Group a substantial international presence with established offices now in eight countries in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. In the first half, the geographic split of revenue was 67% from the UK, 20% from Asia and 13% from Europe and the Middle East, compared with the equivalent period in 2018 when all the revenue was from the UK.

Our platform is increasingly attracting attention from senior lawyers and other professionals in the market who recognise the benefits of the Group’s model. This provides transparent performance-based remuneration as well as access to third party capital to enable investment into the future.

Growth to be driven by lateral hires and small acquisitions

With this platform and remuneration structure, the ability to recruit individual professionals and teams has been substantially enhanced and this is where we expect our growth to come from in the short term. It is also more likely that acquisitions will be relatively small ones to infill skill gaps or offer exposure to a complementary service line or industry sector. The objectives of both lateral hires and any acquisitions continue to be to increase the intellectual capital of the firm and to grow revenues which can then be processed efficiently through the established back-office.

Remuneration model key for growth

Our core remuneration model for partners continues to be a key factor in our ability to recruit new partners, attract acquisition targets and generate profits for shareholders. This model focuses on the partners being rewarded both for the billable work they do and for the income generated from their clients across the Group’s wide-ranging activities. Our basic model for partners continues to be refined to promote the behaviours we want to see and which will drive group profitability. Increasingly, we are focusing partners on the recovery of the full value of the work undertaken and the generation of gross margin from which to cover overheads and to generate profits for shareholders.

We aim to provide an environment for partners and staff which is open and transparent and in which everyone can perform to the best of their abilities. This has led to a high retention rate for partners over the period and the Ince acquisition has been no different in this respect. The stability of partners and staff is, we believe, vital to the continuing satisfaction of clients and we are pleased that our clients are responding by increasingly using the other services of the Group where appropriate.

Review of the half year

As expected we have seen a substantial increase in revenue in the half year, more than doubling from £20.1 million in 2018 to £45.3 million principally as a result of the inclusion of the Ince UK business and overseas offices for the first time together with organic growth. It is estimated that the organic growth of the Group has been 5.3% in this first half.

Integration of Ince acquisition

The half year has seen both the completion of the integration of Ince in the UK and the main parts of the integration of the overseas Ince entities.

– Growing collaboration between offices – The Ince offices traditionally had a very tight focus on marine, aviation, trade and insurance and had exceptional reputations in those sectors. This half year has demonstrated increasing collaboration between the various offices and skill sets of the merged business. For example,

• we advised on a corporate restructuring transaction for a Middle East client. This was for an Ince client (which legacy Ince could not have executed) and for a client which the legacy Gordon Dadds corporate team would not have had access to.

• we received instructions on reputation management (a legacy Gordon Dadds strength) from an Ince international commercial client.

• we also received instructions from one of our Hong Kong office’s key clients in the financial services sector in relation to a UK based application. The due diligence work is being handled by the London Regulatory Solutions team.

• at Ince Gibraltar (formerly Ramparts, the Gibraltar legal services business acquired at the end of March) we have added another partner from a leading Gibraltar firm to add marine expertise to the business lines already established. This is particularly attractive as our German business had been referring work to local competitors which can now be handled in house.

We are encouraging this inter-office collaboration strongly and promoting it as a key part of the Group’s culture. This is work in progress and will deliver further positive results over the coming years, as relationships between the lawyers develop along with increasing confidence in each other’s abilities.

– Leveraging the Group’s administrative operation – Having merged the London office of Gordon Dadds with the London office of Ince in January 2019, the first half has also seen the successful conclusion of the process of moving the majority of the Ince back office functions out of London to our low cost operation in South Wales. This will save some £3 million in staff costs in a full year.

In addition, we have as planned taken an assignment of the leases of the Ince offices in London on similar terms but with tenant break options at a number of points in time, which maintains our flexibility for the future. We have also completely vacated the Group’s previous head office in Covent Garden, taking advantage of the flexibility afforded by the Group’s policy of negotiating tenant break clauses. This has saved over

£2.4 million per annum.

We are also introducing our bespoke practice management system across the Group which is replacing two systems which were not suitable for our future.

– Strengthening and expanding international offices – In the short term, a key focus is our expansion of the international offices which had been weakened by resignations between 2016 and early 2018. We are seeking to both replace capacity in Ince’s traditional sectors where needed and also broaden the offering of each office.

In Hong Kong we have already hired a team of three partners and over 20 staff who bring particular experience in the commercial and corporate sectors and the commercial and construction dispute resolution sector. They are already generating significant additional revenue and profits. We are also in advanced discussions to add further partners in Singapore and Dubai and are examining opportunities for all the other overseas entities.

Financial Review

The Group’s consolidated results for the six months ended 30 September 2019 are well ahead of last year, principally reflecting the Ince acquisition. The results show total revenue of £45.3 million (2018: £20.1 million), operating profit of £11.5 million (2018: £4.3 million) and adjusted profit before tax of £4.0 million (2018: £1.1 million).

As is usual for our business, the turnover and profits for the first half are expected to represent under half of both revenue and adjusted profit before tax for the full year.

Alternative Performance Measures

The Group presents two Alternative Performance Measures (“APMs”). These APMs include adjustments for specific items in order to provide a balanced view of the underlying performance of the Group’s operations.

Adjusted profit before tax is calculated as profit before tax after:

• adding back non-recurring items, which in FY 2019 included the costs of the acquisition of Ince and the material costs associated with implementing the merger of the businesses; and

• Deducting partners’ profit shares and other non-controlling interests as these are a cost of motivating the relevant business generators. It is one of the largest variable costs of the business and is reported in the statutory accounts as part of the non-controlling interests. The reported profit metrics therefore do not provide a true reflection of the underlying profits generated by the operations and available to equity holders. The adjusted disclosure essentially treats all forms of remuneration as an operating cost of the business (just as employees’ costs).

Adjusted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting for taxation and dividing by the weighted average number of shares in issue for the period, on a diluted basis where a materially different result is produced.

Steady progress on KPIs

In financial terms, we continue to focus on our targets of growing turnover, improving gross margin towards 50% of revenue, controlling overhead towards 30% of revenue and keeping lock-up below 100 days. Our targets remain and we believe that we are making steady progress towards each of them which will be reported at the year end.

IFRS 16 adoption

The Group has adopted IFRS 16 in the current period for the first time. Its impact is to replace rent by an amortisation charge and an interest charge, typically reducing profits before tax a little in the early years and increasing profits thereafter. It also impacts the balance sheet by increasing assets and liabilities by similar amounts. Full details are given in note 14.

Gain on bargain purchase

The results in the first half have benefitted from a bargain purchase gain (or negative goodwill) of £3.9 million. This arises from the first time consolidation of the Ince overseas entities in the half year and represents the difference between the fair value of the net assets acquired and the consideration payable. Commercially, this is the benefit compensating the Group for the losses anticipated for the Ince overseas entities while the teams in those offices are being re- built as referred to above.

Net debt

In the six months, our net debt has increased to £10.4 million, within our available borrowings of £12.5 million. This increase is the result of paying down more of the acquisition costs in respect of the Ince transaction and an increased working capital requirement particularly in the overseas offices and including the working capital to fund the successful lateral hires of the new partners in Hong Kong. Typically, when we make a lateral hire, we will need to fund working capital equivalent to approaching six months’ revenues as the lateral settles, undertakes work, bills it and then collects the fees, before approaching mature fee generation after one to two years.

Tax

Corporation Tax for the year ended 31 March 2019 was negligible. In the current year, we expect some further tax losses to be available for use, but it is likely that the rate of tax will move to beyond the standard UK rate of Corporation Tax as the amortisation of client portfolios will not be allowable.

Dividend

As the Group is expanding further through lateral hires which will require the commitment of additional working capital, the Board has decided that the interim dividend should remain unchanged from last year. The Board has therefore declared an interim dividend of 2p per share payable on 16 April 2020 to shareholders on the register on 6 March 2020. The Board remains committed to a progressive dividend policy broadly related to earnings per share.

Outlook

In conclusion, having taken the business from £25 million of annual revenues at flotation in 2017 to the current £100 million annualised, we have established an excellent platform from which our growth and development can continue over the coming years. This, with the growing collaboration between partners and offices that we are driving, should deliver increasing revenues, profits and earnings per share for shareholders.

Source: The Ince Group plc