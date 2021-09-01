Ince strengthens global brand with launch of Ince Corporate Finance

International legal and professional services firm, Ince, today announces its subsidiary business, James Stocks & Co, will begin trading as Ince Corporate Finance as of 1 September 2021. The business will continue to be led by Tim Stocks, Founder and Managing Director, who has over 30 years’ experience in private practice as a lawyer specialising in corporate finance and securities work.

Ince Corporate Finance is an FCA regulated business working across global markets and providing companies with bespoke advisory and structured finance solutions. The business is sector agnostic, but has particular expertise supporting clients in Real Estate, Infrastructure, Shipping and Aviation; regularly working in close conjunction with Ince’s global shipping and asset financing businesses.

This announcement comes at a time of significant relevance to the maritime sector as the ship finance landscape continues to change and evolve from traditional lending to leasing, alternative lending and private equity from funds and investors. Financiers have become more diverse and currently deal with more complex structures and increasingly stringent underwriting criteria, with ship owners facing greater scrutiny.

Ince Corporate Finance provides a highly tailored approach to delivering corporate finance advice, focusing on developing long-term relationships and delivering lasting value through a range of solutions, including advising on strategy, growth, valuations and exit events; providing buy and sell side support for mergers & acquisitions; advising on debt and equity capital raising for private and public companies; and advising on business restructuring. Its international client base ranges from large and small corporates, governments and larger investment banks.

Commenting on the news, Adrian Biles, Chief Executive of The Ince Group, said: “Since joining the Group as a subsidiary last year, Tim and his team have integrated well with our global legal and consulting businesses. The quality of their advice and solutions are second to none and has significantly strengthened our multi-disciplinary offering. Re-branding the business as Ince Corporate Finance will further bolster our brand as we continue to build and grow the business in the coming years.”

Tim Stocks, Managing Director of Ince Corporate Finance, added: “We have enjoyed working closely with Ince’s international businesses. We have a common focus on creating value for clients through developing close relationships and delivering straightforward, high-quality advice and solutions. We’re thrilled to be able to operate as part of the Ince brand and look forward to helping provide lasting value for our clients.”

Source: The Ince Group plc