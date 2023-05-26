Incheon Port Authority Seeks Cargo Volume Acquisition in Port of Oakland in US

The Incheon Port Authority (IPA) announced that it conducted marketing activities from May 22 to 25. The activities were aimed at stabilizing the Pacific South Express (PSX) – the regular Americas container route – and securing increased cargo volumes for Incheon Port. The targets of this initiative were logistics companies and ports in Oakland, California, the U.S.

On May 22, the IPA Port Sales Team visited the Port of Oakland, a sister port to Incheon Port. They met with Ron Brown, the head of the marketing division at the Port of Oakland. The two ports discussed various measures, including revitalizing shipping routes, stabilizing supply chains, increasing cargo volumes, and potential collaboration on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

The parties also agreed to strengthen mutual shipper matching marketing efforts. This is to ensure the stable operation of the regular Americas container route (PSX) between Incheon Port and the Port of Oakland. In line with this, plans include holding consultations between shippers from both ports and pursuing follow-up measures for port sales.

Given that the Port of Oakland is making concerted efforts in the ESG sector, such as aiming to supply 100% of the energy needed for port operations with renewable energy by 2030, it was agreed to actively collaborate on sharing ESG expertise and exchanging information with Incheon Port.

On the same day, the IPA Port Sales Team met with the Oakland Export Center of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration and the Silicon Valley Trade Center of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA). They introduced major export items from Incheon Port, such as steel machinery and cosmetics, and discussed incentive policies. Furthermore, they explored strategies to expand exports through Incheon Port.

Source: Business Korea