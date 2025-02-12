Incheon Port Authority Sets Ambitious 2025 Target of 3.6 Mil. TEU Container Throughput

Incheon Port Authority (IPA) has set an ambitious target for 2025, aiming to achieve a container throughput of 3.6 million TEU, as announced on Feb. 8. This goal marks a continued effort to break its own record for the highest container throughput for the third consecutive year, following last year’s impressive handling of 3.55 million TEU. The IPA’s strategic plans not only focus on container throughput but also on enhancing marine tourism and infrastructure development, positioning Incheon Port as a pivotal player in South Korea’s economic landscape.

IPA President Lee Kyung-kyu, emphasized the authority’s proactive approach to navigating the rapidly changing domestic and international economic environments and the global shipping port landscape. “We will concentrate our efforts to ensure that Incheon Port can advance as a global port and continue to grow as a hub for marine tourism,” Lee stated. This vision includes diversifying shipping routes beyond the current focus on China and Southeast Asia and expanding port sales to attract e-commerce and K-food cargoes to Incheon Port.

In addition to container throughput, the IPA plans to achieve a marine tourism passenger count of 1.35 million this year. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to generate passenger demand and enhance Incheon Port’s appeal as a marine tourism destination. The authority also aims to attract a total of 32 or more cruise calls, expanding homeport cruise lines connected with the port and airport to 16 or more calls.

A significant component of the IPA’s development plan is the commencement of the redevelopment project for Inner Port Piers 1 and 8 within this year. Furthermore, the construction of the lower structures for the container terminals in phases 1 and 2 of the Incheon New Port is expected to be completed this year. These projects are part of a long-term vision to increase the container throughput to 5.5 million TEU by 2035.

Lee highlighted the importance of integrating digital technology to optimize logistics flow, stating, “We will meticulously prepare for the creation of an automated port by integrating digital technology to optimize logistics flow based on precise demand forecasting.”

Incheon Port’s strategic initiatives are set against the backdrop of South Korea’s broader economic strategy, which emphasizes expanding global trade networks and enhancing logistics infrastructure. As one of South Korea’s major ports, Incheon Port plays a critical role in facilitating international trade and commerce, contributing significantly to the national economy.

The IPA’s focus on marine tourism also reflects South Korea’s growing interest in this sector, with ports like Incheon playing a crucial role in attracting cruise ships and tourists. By enhancing its infrastructure and diversifying its offerings, Incheon Port is poised to strengthen its position as a key gateway for international trade and tourism in the region.

Source: Business Korea