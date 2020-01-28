Incidents involving ships underway in the eastbound lane of Singapore Strait

The ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre (ISC) has released an incident alert recently for incidents involving ships while underway in the eastbound lane of Singapore Strait.

On 18 January 2020, two incidents occurred within an interval of five hours to the same barge carrying scrap metal while underway in the eastbound lane of Singapore Strait. On both occasions, the perpetrators stole some scrap metal. There was no confrontation between the perpetrators and the crew.

Alongside these occurrences, a total of three incidents have been reported in the Singapore Strait since January 2020. The first occurred on 8 January 2020 to tanker, while underway in the eastbound lane of the TSS in the Singapore Strait.

ReCAAP strongly advised all ships to exercise utmost vigilance, adopt extra precautionary measures and report all incidents immediately to the nearest coastal state.

Further details of this can be found in the copy of the incident alert attached.

Source: The Standard Club