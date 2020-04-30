Incidents involving ships while underway in the eastbound lane of Singapore Strait (Part VIII)

ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre today issued an Incident Alert on incidents involving ships while underway in the eastbound lane of Singapore Strait. The full Incident Alert is on the ReCAAP ISC website.

A summary is appended:

§ During 16-30 Apr 20, three incidents of armed robbery against ships occurred on board ships while underway in the eastbound lane of the Traffic Separation Scheme (TSS) in the Singapore Strait

§ Some engine spares were stolen in one incident, and nothing was reported stolen in the other two incidents

§ In all three incidents, there was no confrontation between the perpetrators and the crew

§ With these three incidents, a total of 12 incidents have been reported in the Singapore Strait since January 2020

§ Of these, 11 incidents occurring in the eastbound lane of the TSS in the Singapore Strait and one incident in the precautionary area in the Singapore Strait

§ ReCAAP ISC had issued five Incident Alerts in 2019 and two Incident Alerts in 2020 on incidents occurred to ships while underway in the eastbound lane of the TSS in the Singapore Strait

§ A total of 31 incidents were reported in the Singapore Strait in 2019; of which 17 incidents occurred to ships while underway in the eastbound lane of the TSS in the Singapore Strait, and 14 incidents in the westbound lane

§ ReCAAP ISC is concerned with the continued occurrence of incidents in the Singapore Strait

§ All ships are advised to exercise utmost vigilance, adopt extra precautionary measures and report all incidents immediately to the nearest coastal State

§ Ship master and crew are to keep abreast of the latest situation (at www.recaap.org) and tune-in to advisories and navigational broadcasts announced by the authorities

§ The ReCAAP ISC urges the littoral States to increase patrols and enforcement in their respective waters, strengthen coordination among them and promote information sharing on incidents and criminal groups involved in order to make more arrests

Source: ReCAAP ISC