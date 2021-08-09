Incidents with vessels in Persian Gulf not affect oil prices, experts say

Incidents with attacks against tankers in the Persian Gulf will not influence on oil prices in the near term, Bjornar Tonhaugen from Rystad Energy told TASS in a comment on Friday.

“The recent escalation in tensions in the Persian Gulf has not yet resulted in a typical reaction in the crude futures curves. The risk of disruptions in the flows passing through the Strait of Hormuz, would normally send spot prices up, and especially the spot price versus deferred prices, called the time spreads. Instead the opposite has happened over the past couple of days with lower outright prices and weaker time spreads,” Tonhaugen said.

“We believe this phenomenon is partly due to growing concerns about the short-term oil demand outlook in Asia, with China’s recent COVID-case rise and restrictions in 22 provinces, in particular focus. We believe the market sees downside risk to China’s demand growth, which on our estimates was expected to grow from 14.7 million barrels per day of oil demand for July to 15.3 million barrels per day by December,” the expert noted. “It seems the risk premium from geopolitical crude supply disruptions in the Middle East is outshone by concerns about the oil demand outlook, at least for now,” Tonhaugen concluded.

“The risk profile for commercial shipping transiting the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Gulf to Arabia, and Red Sea remains low, with a heightened risk for vessels associated with Israel or Iran,” Casper Goldman from Dryad Global said in his comment. “With a considerable volume of global maritime trade such incidents remain irregular and are highly unlikely to impact normal commercial operations throughout the region,” the expert added.

The UN Security Council will discuss on Friday the attack against the Mercer Street chemical carrier under the Liberian flag at night on July 30. Two crewmembers died as a result of the incident occurred 280 km away from the coast of Oman.

Source: TASS