Incisive Law unveils new leadership appointments across practices in Singapore

Incisive Law LLC, the Singapore member of The Ince Group, has today announced two new hires bolstering its regional admiral capabilities.

Extra Master Mariner Binoy Dubey joins the firm as Admiralty Manager. Binoy has extensive seagoing and onshore maritime and legal claims handling experience and is a recognised expert in ice navigation. Binoy has broad experience in handling all types of marine casualty including collisions, groundings, pollution, salvage, fires, cargo damage, unsafe port and ice damage. He regularly advises clients on both wet and dry shipping matters and he joins the firm from Reed Smith. Binoy has also developed specialist knowledge of the Indian market based on his longstanding track record of working on India related matters.

James Ng, previously of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has also taken a position as Marine Manager within the admiralty division of the firm. James began his career as a Naval Officer with the Republic of Singapore Navy. After his career with the Navy, James has garnered extensive experience in, amongst other things, marine surveying, and also worked as ISPS consultant. Prior to joining Incisive Law, James served as a Harbour Pilot with PSA Marine Pte Ltd, before joining the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore for 8 years. He played a key role in managing the Port of Singapore’s marine, emergency preparedness and security matters. James is the first Mandarin speaking mariner in the 150 year history of Ince, and is a member of the firm’s China Practice Group.

New senior roles created to support clients in key regions

Today, Incisive Law also unveils its new heads across specialist and regional practices in Singapore. Kimarie Cheang has been selected as Head of China Group; Boaz Chan appointed as Head of Admiralty; Mohammad Haireez taking up the role of Head of Litigation and Wole Olufunwa selected as Head of Africa Group.

Each of these lawyers bring a wealth of experience and expertise within their individual practice areas and as a group are qualified to practise across Singapore, Hong Kong and the UK.

Bill Ricquier and Wai Yue Loh, Joint Managing Directors of Incisive Law LLC, said:

“We look forward to working closely with these new and talented leaders in our Singapore practice and are confident that Kimarie, Boaz, Haireez and Wole will lead the firm and the Ince network to even greater heights. Rewarding well-deserved talent has always been a part of what we do as a firm and we believe these strategic roles will enhance our market-leading position in the legal services sector within their specialist practice group areas and clients could continue to benefit from our local and international offerings.

We are also proud to welcome both Binoy and James to the firm. They are valuable additions to Ince’s global admiralty team, which further reinforces our years of commitment to the maritime sector.”

Adrian Biles, CEO of the Ince Group commented: “It pleases me to see such an investment in talent from Incisive Law and I am confident that everyone is excited to settle into their new roles and will continue to offer industry leading service to present and future clients. At Ince, we are driven by attracting top talent and building industry leading teams and we have demonstrated this through our recent focus on our maritime practice, for which we are renowned. Our worldwide mariner team is one of the largest mariner teams within the legal sector.”

Brief profiles of new leaders in Singapore:

Boaz Chan, Head of Admiralty

Boaz is a litigator qualified to practice law in both Singapore and England. He specialises in maritime and shipping law and handles both contentious and non-contentious shipping matters. Boaz has extensive experience in the investigation and handling of high-profile maritime casualties and claims in Singapore and across the region. He recently authored the Singapore Chapter for ICLG Shipping Laws and Regulations Legal Guides 2020.

Kimarie Cheang, Head of China Group

Triple qualified lawyer in Singapore, England & Wales, and Hong Kong, Kimarie is a specialist in disputes in the maritime, oil and gas, mining and offshore industries. She regularly advises international clients on non-contentious matters including trade finance and regulatory issues, having also spent some time working in-house on client secondments in a number of international companies. As Head of the firm’s China Practice Group in Singapore, Kimarie will take on a leading role in advising major Chinese companies in Singapore as well as Singapore companies and other international companies with business activities in China.

Mohammad Haireez, Head of Litigation

Haireez is a litigation and arbitration specialist focusing on the international trade, commodities, energy and maritime disputes. In 2019, Haireez was one of the lawyers in the inaugural select group of Singapore-qualified practitioners recognised as an accredited specialist in Maritime & Shipping Law by the Singapore Academy of Law. Recently, Haireez has been active in advising on a series of high-profile disputes that have arisen as a result of a significant oil trader and its associated shipping arm filing for insolvency protection and judicial management in Singapore.

Wole Olufunwa, Head of Africa Group

Wole is a Director (Partner) based in the Singapore office with over 14 years’ experience as a contentious commercial lawyer. He is an international arbitration expert (with strong experience in other forms of ADR including mediation and expert determination) and have advised clients on matters relating to the shipping, international trade, energy (mining/coal/LNG/offshore) and investment sectors across Asia, the UK and West Africa. Wole continues to accept appointments as arbitrator in international arbitrations. Wole is a dual British and Nigerian citizen who qualified in England and Wales in 2008. Wole continues to play a fundamental role in growing the firm’s West African related business and is the founder and president of the Singapore Africa Law & Investment Club.

