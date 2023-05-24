Incoming Maritime UK CEO to maximise opportunities presented by LISW23

Chris Shirling-Rooke MBE, who will soon take up his new role as Chief Executive Officer of Maritime UK, the umbrella organisation for the UK’s maritime sector, is already gearing up to take full advantage of the opportunities presented by London International Shipping Week.

Since 2013, Chris has been CEO of Mersey Maritime, a maritime regional cluster organisation based in Liverpool, and a long-time stalwart of LISW. There he has supported members’ business growth, highlighted the breadth and diversity of the sector and strengthened local supply chains by building relationships across companies of all sizes – from ports and global shipping lines to engineering firms and innovative start-ups. He was appointed MBE in 2021 for services to maritime.

Robin Mortimer, Chair of Maritime UK, believes that Chris brings a track record of leadership and commitment in promoting maritime and the crucial role the sector plays in the life of the UK, and is passionate about the sector making a positive impact economically, socially and environmentally and ensuring the UK remains a leading maritime nation on the global stage.

Commenting on his appointment, Chris Shirling-Rooke said that it is an incredible honour for him to take on this new position and to build on the fantastic work already delivered by the Maritime UK team on behalf of its members, stakeholders and the industry as whole. He added: “Major overarching challenges face our sector which supports over 1 million jobs, contributes over £46bn to our economy and is responsible for facilitating 95% of UK global trade.

“Our response to climate change and how we influence the delivery of key initiatives such as the Clean Maritime Plan, due to be published later this year, will be a major focus as well as ensuring we maximise the opportunity presented by London International Shipping Week in September to showcase our dynamic industry to the whole world. I look forward to working with our members and all colleagues as we deliver our shared priorities and ensure the voice of maritime is heard at the highest levels.”

Source: LISW23