Increase In Licensed Throughput Of Fortescue’s Herb Elliott Portin Port Hedland

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (Fortescue) confirms that it has received approval under the West Australian Environmental Protection Act1986, to increase the material handling capacity of its Herb Elliott Port facility from 175million tonnes per annum (mtpa )to 210mtpaon a staged basis.

This includes provisions for 188mtpa of hematiteore and 22mtpa of magnetite concentrate. The high-grade magnetite product will be produced from the Iron Bridge Magnetite operations (Iron Bridge), with first ore on ship from Iron Bridge scheduled for mid-2022. The revised licence utilizes the capacity of Fortescue’s existing port infrastructure, comprising five berths and three ship loaders, and supports the Company’sFY21 iron ore shipments guidance of 175mtto180mt.

Chief Executive Officer, Elizabeth Gaines, said “Fortescue’s port operations are world leading and we have continually demonstrated our capacity to optimise the efficiency and productivity of our port infrastructure to deliver iron ore to our customers. “The increase in the licensed capacity of Fortescue’s Herb Elliott Port from 175mtpa to 210mtpais in line with our strategy to deliver growth through investment, including the US$2.6 billion investment in the Iron Bridge project. This significant project will deliver 22mtpa of high-grade magnetite product, enhancing the range of products available to our customers through our flexible integrated operations and marketing strategy.

“We will continue toensure that Fortescue remainsa significant long-term contributor to the State and National economiest hrough growth and development of our iron ore assets, job creation and investment,” Ms Gaines said. Fortescue maintains a high level of vigilance over its management of dust in Port Hedland, with installation and implementation of additional controls ensuringno net increase in dust emissions as a result of the progressive increase in throughput capacity at Herb Elliott Port. Fortescue thanks the Pilbara Ports Authority for its support to increase the productivity of the Port of Port Hedland. Fortescue is also committed to working collaboratively with other authorities involved in regulating and managing activities at the Port of Port Hedland including the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation, the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation, the Department of Transport and the Town of Port Hedland.

Source: Fortescue Metals Group Ltd