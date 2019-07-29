Increase to the Maximum Authorized Draft for Neopanamax Vessels Transiting the Panama Canal

Recent rainfall in the Canal watershed has allowed the Panama Canal Authority to announce an increase to the maximum authorizeddraft for vessels transiting the Neopanamax locks.

Effective immediately and until further notice, the maximum authorized draft allowed for vessels transiting the Neopanamax locks will be 13.72 m. (45.0 feet) TFW.

The ACP will continue to closely monitor the level of Gatun Lake in order to announce future draft adjustments in a timely manner.

Source: Panama Canal Authority