Increased supply chain efficiency for customers: Hapag-Lloyd presents “Loaded as Booked” quality promise

“Your cargo has been rolled” – for customers, this message only brings disadvantages, such as delayed cargo, more administrative work and additional commercial costs. With our newly launched “Loaded as Booked” quality promise, we spare our customers these headaches and inconveniences by promising to load more than 95 percent of their confirmed bookings on the exact ship specified in the reference or first booking confirmation.

Making life a lot easier for our customers

“Missed loadings have always been an issue for customers because they cause inefficiencies across their entire supply chain. With our ‘Loaded as Booked’ quality promise, we will significantly lower the number of rolls and make the lives of our customers a lot easier by improving their supply chain flow, boosting their planning security and reducing administrative work related to rolled cargo. As a result, in addition to saving time that they can devote to other important tasks, our customers will save money thanks to reduced commercial costs and liabilities,” says Juan Carlos Duk, Managing Director Global Commercial Development at Hapag-Lloyd.

With its Strategy 2023, Hapag-Lloyd has set itself the goal to differentiate through quality. The quality promise is part of this comprehensive approach to move closer to the customer, improve operational performance and add more value to products and services. Already in January, Hapag-Lloyd launched a set of three quality promises. The remaining six quality promises will be published in the course of 2020 and until the end of 2021.

Significant progress in performance – transparent documentation

By measuring the performance and making this data available to all customers, Hapag-Lloyd is taking a very unique approach in the industry. Customers can get an overview at any time of how Hapag-Lloyd is delivering on its quality promises in an online Quality Promise Dashboard. Starting in September, Hapag-Lloyd Online Business users will also receive access to a separate personal area through the Hapag-Lloyd Navigator. Based on their transaction with Hapag-Lloyd, they will be able to see exactly where Hapag-Lloyd stands in terms of delivering on its quality promises.

An evaluation of the first six months of 2020 shows that Hapag-Lloyd has been able to significantly improve its performance regarding the already-released quality promises – fast booking response, timely and correct bill of lading, and accurate invoicing – compared to 2019. “We see that our various measures to improve our operational performance are paying off. We have made substantial progress in all fields with improved performance figures for the individual targets,” says Jesper Kanstrup, Senior Director Customer Quality.

