Independent Study Says Greek Ship Did Not Cause Brazil Oil Spill

A university professor is disputing the government’s claim that a Greek freighter caused a massive and mysterious oil spill in northeastern Brazil.

Humberto Barbosa leads the satellite image analysis laboratory at the Federal University of Alagoas and he appeared in Congress Thursday to say that satellite images indicate the ship identified by Brazilian authorities cannot be responsible.

Barbosa says a large oil spill appeared in the area two days before the Greek-flagged NM Bouboulina entered it.

The Greek ship’s owner, Delta Tankers Ltd., has denied any leakage from its vessel.

A press officer for the Brazilian Navy said the Greek ship remains the government’s primary suspect, but that it is analyzing all data, including Barbosa’s study.

Source: Associated Press