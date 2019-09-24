India aims to cut coal imports to 135 mln T by 2023-24 vs 235 mln in 2018-19

India aims to reduce its annual coal imports to 135 million tonnes by 2023-24 from about 235 mln t in 2018-19, said Anindya Sinha, advisor in the federal coal ministry.

India plans to increase captive coal mine production to 184 million tonnes in 2023-24 from 58 million tonnes in 2018-19, he said.

India plans to increase output of state-run coal miners to 965 million tonnes by 2023-24, he said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan)