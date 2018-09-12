Recent News

  

India August oil imports jump 15.8 pct to 4.7 mln bpd -trade

India imported about 4.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in August, up nearly 16 percent from the same month last year, according to data from shipping and industry sources.

Iraq regained its status as top oil supplier to India, reclaiming the lead from Saudi Arabia, which had ousted Iraq the previous month.

India, the world’s third-biggest oil consumer, cut imports from Iran in August by a third from July as the federal government delayed permission to state refiners to use Tehran’s tankers and insurance for oil purchases.

Supplies from Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran made up nearly half of India’s overall imports in August.

The Middle East share of India’s total oil imports rose marginally in August from July, while that of African grades, led by lower shipments of Nigerian oil, declined to 13 percent from about 18.5 percent. South American grades were about 15.8 percent of India’s overall purchases, compared with 13.5 percent in July, the data showed.

The following table shows India’s imports by country. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in ‘000 bpd.

NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. The data includes some oil tankers that arrived in July but discharged in August. It may also include some parcels that arrived in August and discharged in July.

Region/Countr      Aug       July  % chg mth     Aug     % chg  Jan-Aug   Jan-Aug   % chg
 y                  2018      2018      /mth     2017    yr/yr      2018      2017   yr/yr
 Latam                                                                                    
 Brazil             65.3      68.2       -4.3   100.9     -35.3     66.8     104.6   -36.2
 Colombia           70.0       0.0         --     0.0        --      8.9       0.0      --
 Ecuador            32.0       0.0         --     0.0        --      4.1      20.8   -80.4
 Mexico            173.4     103.3       67.8    69.2     150.7    201.5     108.4    85.9
 Venezuela         403.5     423.5       -4.7   450.2     -10.4    344.7     410.7   -16.1
 Argentina           0.0      21.4     -100.0     0.0        --      5.3       0.0      --
 TOTAL             744.1     616.5       20.7   620.2      20.0    631.3     644.6    -2.1
                                                                                          
 Asia                                                                                     
 Brunei             37.1       0.0         --    18.1     105.3     18.8      31.8   -41.0
 Malaysia          115.0      72.9       57.7    74.4      54.6     79.2      72.8     8.8
 Australia           0.0       0.0         --     0.0        --      5.9       0.0      --
 TOTAL             152.1      72.9      108.5    92.5      64.5    103.9     104.6    -0.7
                                                                                          
 Middle East                                                                              
 Oman               32.5       0.0         --   159.8     -79.7     94.3      28.3   233.5
 Iran              522.9     768.0      -31.9   335.4      55.9    600.4     497.6    20.7
 Iraq             1021.1     700.1       45.9   804.2      27.0    993.6     855.4    16.2
 Qatar              94.3      63.1       49.4    51.3      84.0     61.1      66.1    -7.6
 Kuwait            150.8     149.8        0.6   162.8      -7.4    244.0     192.9    26.5
 S. Arabia         746.9     786.2       -5.0   719.7       3.8    781.9     770.5     1.5
 U.A.E.            252.3     258.6       -2.4   299.9     -15.9    264.6     300.9   -12.1
 Dubai               0.0       0.0         --     0.0        --      2.0       6.1   -66.6
 Yemen               0.0       0.0         --     0.0        --      8.5       0.0      --
 TOTAL            2820.9    2725.8        3.5  2533.1      11.4   3050.4    2717.8    12.2
                                                                                    
 Europe                                                                             
 North sea           0.0       0.0         --     0.0        --      2.3       0.0      --
 Norway             31.1       0.0         --     0.0        --      4.0       0.0      --
 TOTAL              31.1       0.0         --     0.0        --      6.3       0.0      --
                                                                                          
 C.I.S.                                                                                   
 Azerbaijan          0.0      63.9     -100.0     0.0        --     44.4      31.5    41.0
 Kazakhstan         62.4      33.1       88.5    63.6      -1.9     24.3      44.9   -45.9
 Russia              0.0       0.0         --    32.9    -100.0     25.2      66.9   -62.3
 TOTAL              62.4      97.0      -35.7    96.5     -35.4     93.9     143.2   -34.5
                                                                                          
 Africa                                                                                   
 Nigeria           278.9     422.1      -33.9   303.5      -8.1    321.9     396.3   -18.8
 Angola            141.3      92.1       53.3   161.0     -12.3    146.8     136.8     7.3
 Cameroon            0.0       0.0         --    30.3    -100.0      4.2       3.9     7.8
 Congo              29.6      30.8       -3.8     0.0        --     10.0       5.0   100.3
 Chad               31.6      80.7      -60.9     0.0        --     26.1      12.2   113.1
 Egypt              47.1      33.2       41.9    53.7     -12.3     44.9      43.1     4.1
 Gabon              30.5      30.6       -0.5    59.9     -49.1     19.9       7.6   160.2
 Ghana               0.0      30.9     -100.0     0.0        --      8.1       0.0      --
 Sudan              20.6      19.5        5.7    19.9       3.2     20.9      25.1   -16.7
 Eq. Guinea          0.0      21.2     -100.0     0.0        --     10.9       4.3   156.5
 Algeria            31.5      78.2      -59.7    84.5     -62.7     21.6      52.1   -58.5
 Libya               0.0       0.0         --     0.0        --      8.2       0.0      --
 TOTAL             610.9     839.2      -27.2   712.8     -14.3    643.6     686.5    -6.3
                     0.0       0.0         --     0.0        --      0.0       0.0      --
 CANADA              0.0       0.0         --     0.0        --      0.0       8.5  -100.0
 USA               275.0     204.1       34.7     0.0        --     89.0       0.0      --
 TOTAL ALL        4696.5    4555.5        3.1  4055.1      15.8   4618.3    4305.2     7.3

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nidhi Verma Editing by David Goodman)

