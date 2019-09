India buys two LPG cargoes from ADNOC before festive season

India is buying two additional LPG cargoes from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on an urgent basis ahead of the festive season, India’s oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

The cargoes will reach India over the next two weeks, he added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar)