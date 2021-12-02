India: Cargo handling capacity of 1560.61 MTPA recorded at Major Ports during 2020-21

As per Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways data, there were 12 Major Ports and 200 Non-Major Ports in the Country till the FY 2013-14. The annual cargo handling capacity of Major Ports was 800.52 MTPA and Non-Major Ports was 599.47 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA). The total capacity of all the Indian Ports during 2013-14 was 1399.99 MTPA.

As far as Major Ports are concerned, no new Major Port was constructed post year 2014. Capacity augmentation / upgradation at Major Ports is a continuous process. The Non-Major ports are under the jurisdiction of respective State Maritime Boards / State Governments.

The cargo handling capacity during 2020-21 at Major Ports was 1560.61 MTPA and for Non-Major Ports, it was 1002.24 MTPA.

The total Capacity of all the Indian Ports as on 31-3-2021 was 2562.85 MTPA. The total Operating Income earned by Major Ports, which are under Central Government during the year 2020-21 was Rs14688.80cr, which was Rs. 9162.80 crore during 2013-14. The total Income of Major Ports was Rs16419.27cr during 2020-21, which was Rs11171.97cr during 2013-14.

This information was given by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

Source: India Infoline News Service