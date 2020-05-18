India: Cargo volumes at state-owned ports decline 21 per cent in April

Cargo volumes handled at India’s dozen state-owned major ports fell 21.08 per cent in April to 47.42 million tonnes (mt) from 60.08 mt a year ago as the coronavirus-induced demand compression roiled global trade.

With the exception of Mormugao Port Trust, the remaining 11 major ports reported volume declines in April compared to the same period last year, according to the Shipping Ministry.

Among the 12 ports, Chennai Port Trust reported the steepest fall in cargo volumes in April at 38.17 per cent, handling 2.44 mt (3.95 mt).

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India’s biggest container port located near Mumbai, reported a 33.97 per cent drop in volumes to 3.95 mt from 5.99 mt.

Cochin Port Trust handled 1.87 mt, 33.73 per cent lower than the 2.83 mt handled last April.

Kamarajar Port Ltd, India’s only state-owned port that is run as a company, handled 2.08 mt, a drop of 30.03 per cent over the 2.97 mt last year.

Kolkata Port Trust reported a volume drop of 26.49 per cent to 3.65 mt from 4.96 mt.

Cargo volumes handled by V O Chidambaranar Port Trust dropped 25.52 per cent to 2.29 mt from 3.08 mt.

Deendayal Port Trust, India’s biggest state-owed port by volumes handled, reported a 23.25 per cent decline in volumes to 8.67 mt from 11.30 mt.

Cargo traffic at Mumbai Port Trust fell 18.26 per cent to 4.08 mt from 5.00 mt.

Visakhapatnam Port Trust reported a 11.97 per cent decline in volumes to 5.00 mt from 5.69 mt.

Paradip Port Trust handled 8.56 mt, a drop of 10.34 per cent over the 9.55 mt.

New Mangalore Port Trust reported a 1.29 per cent decline in volumes to 3.22 mt from 3.26 mt.

Mormugao Port Trust handled 1.56 mt from 1.48 mt, a growth of 5.41 per cent.

All the commodities except raw fertilisers reported a decline in volumes.

Crude oil, petroleum products, LPG and LNG declined 14.11 per cent, other liquids by 35.58 per cent, iron ore including pellets by 11.34 per cent, finished fertilisers by 14.65 per cent, thermal and steam coal by 30.46 per cent, coking coal and others by 17.07 per cent and containers by 36.98 per cent (in twenty foot equivalent unit or TEU terms).

Raw fertilisers notched a growth of 75.27 per cent.

Source: The Hindu Business Line