India: Coal Stocks At Power Plants Up 77% Over Year

Coal stocks at power plants peaked to 34.25 million tonnes on January 26, equivalent to 19 days’ consumption, and up by 77% as against 19.36 million tonnes, equivalent to 12 days’ consumption at the same time last year. Thrust has been also given to augment coal supplies to non-power sector by holding regular auction for coal linkages where the consumers have been given the flexibility to choose nearest mine, quality (grade, size) etc.

To facilitate easy availability of coal to all the sectors, Coal Companies are also offering increased coal under spot and exclusive e-auction. Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a reply in the Rajya Sabha. The Minister informed that various steps have been taken to ensure the easy and adequate availability of coal to every coal dependent industries/Power Sector.

Source: Capital Market