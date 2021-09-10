India could export 6 mln T of sugar in new marketing year as prices jump

India is likely to export 6 million tonnes of sugar in the new marketing year starting from Oct. 1 as a rally in global prices due to a drop in Brazil’s output has made exports feasible for Indian mills, a leading trade body said on Thursday.

The world’s second biggest sugar producer is set to export a record 7 million tonnes of sugar in the current marketing year, banking on a government subsidy for overseas sales, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

The government has ruled out a subsidy for next season as global prices have jumped to a 4-year high.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Jason Neely)