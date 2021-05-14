India crisis hits global crude demand expectations – IEA

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday cut its global crude oil demand growth expectations for 2021 because of the coronavirus crisis in India, while refinery output is expected to ramp up in the next few months.

The Paris-based agency cut crude demand growth expectations for 2021 by 270,000 bbl/day compared to its previous forecast because of weaker demand from Europe and parts of the Americas in the first three months of the year, and the anticipated impact of India’s current crisis.

The current surge in coronavirus infection rates in India is likely to reduce crude demand from the country by 630,000 bbl/day during the second quarter of the year. India’s daily death toll was edging over 4,000 on some days last week. The South Asian nation is yet to hit the anticipated peak of the surge.

A pressing need for medical-grade oxygen has led several producers, including Reliance and the Indian Oil Company, to divert raw materials for production into making supplies for hospitals struggling to cope with the rate of infections. This move has reduced industrial output in the country.

Global crude demand should grow by 5.4m bbl/day overall during the year, according to the IEA. For 2021, global production continues to grow as economies rebound and OPEC reduces output cuts at expected levels of 1.4m bbl/day versus a 6.6m bbl/day collapse seen last year.

Global refining output is expected weak this year because of demand downgrades, temporary and permanent closures and the impact of one-off events such as the US Gulf Coast storms.

This has resulted in sharp constraints in raw materials supplies for the petrochemicals producers.But the bulk of the downward revisions occurred in the second quarter and a sharp increase is expected in the next four months, the IEA said.

