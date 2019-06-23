India: Crude oil output falls 6.91% in May

India’s crude oil production in May stood at 2.8 million tonnes while gas production was reported at 2738.92 million standard cubic meters, as per latest government figures.

Domestic crude oil production was 6.91 per cent lower but natural gas production was 0.4 per cent higher than May 2018 levels. There was a 2.98 per cent fall in refinery output during the month under review at 21.58 million tonne.

Lower crude oil production is because of operational issues, non-grant of environment clearance and lower work over and production enhancement activities according to a statement from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Source: The Hindu Business Line