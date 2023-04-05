Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / India cuts all windfall tax on crude

India cuts all windfall tax on crude

in Oil & Companies News 05/04/2023

India has cut all windfall tax on crude oil from 3,500 rupees ($42.56) per tonne effective from Tuesday, according to a government notification.

India had in July imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers and levies on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel after private refiners wanted to make gains from robust refining margins in overseas markets, instead of selling it at home.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Writing by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software