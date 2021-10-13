India cuts base import tax on crude vegetable oil imports to zero % -govt

India on Wednesday slashed its base import tax on crude palm oil, crude soyoil and crude sunflower oil to zero from 2.5%, as the world’s biggest vegetable oil buyer tries to cool near-record price rises.

The south Asian country also reduced Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) on crude palm oil imports to 7.5% from 20%, while AIDC on crude soyoil and crude sunflower oil reduced to 5% from 20%, the government said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Louise Heavens)