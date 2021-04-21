India: Domestic Crude Oil Output Slides 5.22% In FY21

Crude oil production during March, 2021 was 2612.96 TMT which is 5.63% lower than target and 3.13% lower when compared with March, 2020. Cumulative crude oil production during April-March, 2020-21 was 30491.77 TMT which is 5.65% and 5.22% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

Natural Gas production during March,2021 was 2683.90 MMSCM which is 11.11% higher when compared with March, 2020 but 15.11% lower than the monthly target. Cumulative natural gas production during April-March, 2020-21 was 28670.60 MMSCM which is 14.60% and 8.06% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

Source: Capital Market