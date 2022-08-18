India eases Russian oil buying in July, boosts Saudi imports -trade

India’s crude oil imports from Russia in July fell for the first time since March along with its overall purchase while supplies from Saudi Arabia rebounded for the first in five months, data obtained from trade and industry sources showed.

Indian refiners lifted more term supplies from Saudi Arabia as prices were attractive while prices for Russian supplies have climbed on robust demand.

India shipped in 877,400 barrels per day (bpd) oil from Russia in July, a decline of about 7.3% from June, with Moscow continuing as its second biggest oil supplier after Iraq.

Refiners in India are snapping up discounted Russian oil after some Western countries and companies shunned purchases from Moscow over its late-February invasion of Ukraine.

Overall India, the world’s third biggest oil importer and consumer, shipped in 3.2% less oil in July at 4.63 million bpd from June as some refineries planned maintenance turnaround in from August, the data showed.

Source: Reuters