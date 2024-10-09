India: Fuel demand falls 1.6% in Sep, consumption at 17.92 mn metric tonnes

India’s fuel demand fell 1.6 per cent in September compared with the same month last year, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Monday.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.92 million metric tons in September versus 18.41 million metric tons in August, the data showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 3 per cent higher from a year earlier at 3.15 million metric tons. Diesel consumption was down 1.8 per cent and totaled 6.37 million metric tons in September.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 1.6 per cent to 2.59 million metric tons, while naphtha sales up 0.6 per cent to 1.03 million metric tons.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 0.4 per cent up, while fuel oil use edged up 6.1 per cent in Sept.

