India fuel sales recover further in June first half

India’s fuel demand continued to recover in the first half of June compared with the previous month as the nation eased restrictions on road transport, air travel and industries, provisional data from industry sources showed.

Indian state fuel retailers’ gasoline sales jumped 63% to 903,000 tonnes in the first half of June compared with the same period last month, while diesel sales rose 39% to about 2.68 million tonnes.

However, petrol and diesel sales declined 18% and 15%, respectively in June first half compared with a year earlier.

State retailers’ LPG sales rose 6% to 960,000 tonnes in the first half of June compared with a year earlier, although consumption was down 20% from May first half.

Jet fuel consumption more than doubled to 85,000 tonnes in June first half from the previous month, while it dropped 73% compared with a year earlier.

State companies – Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum – own about 90% of India’s retail fuel outlets.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)