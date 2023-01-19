India: Government issues allocation orders for 3 coal mines to successful bidders

The government on Tuesday said it has issued allocation orders to the successful bidders for three coal mines which were put on sale for commercial coal mining.

The successful bidders got the allocation orders from Additional Secretary (MoC) & Nominated Authority M. Nagaraju.

During his address Additional Secretary & Nominated Authority emphasized on participation of private sector for contributing towards energy security. He also requested successful bidders to complete development of coal mine as per efficiency parameters.

As per details, the cumulative production capacity of these three coal mines comes to 3.7 million ton per annum (MTPA) and geological reserves at 156.57 MT, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

“These mines are expected to generate an annual revenue of ₹408 crores and will attract Capital Investment of ₹550 crores. It will provide employment to 5,000 people,” it said.

With the allocation of these coal mines, allocation orders have been issued for 48 coal mines so far with cumulative PRC of 89 MTPA under commercial mining, it added.

India’s coal production has increased by 16.39 percent year-on-year to 607.97 million tons (MT) in the nine months ended December 2022. The auction of the 141 coal blocks is a part of the country’s strategy to boost domestic production.

Source: Livemint