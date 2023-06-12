India: Govt asks imported coal-based power plants to operate at full capacity till September

In the wake of surging power demand amid rising temperatures, the power ministry has directed all imported coal-based power plants to operate at full capacity till September.

In February, the ministry had invoked Section 11 of the Electricity Act with effect from 16 March for a period of three months. The order is valid till 15 June.

The extension comes in the backdrop of the peak power demand in the country touching a new record high of 223 GW on Friday.

In a letter to imported coal-based power plants, the ministry on Monday said: “It has now been decided to extend the time period for Section 11 directive to imported coal based generators, up to 30.09.2023.”

With rising temperatures and delayed monsoons, power demand across the country has been on the uptrend since the beginning of this month. Data from the Grid Controller of India shows that the peak power demand on Sunday stood at 206.6 GW.

The power ministry expects the peak demand to touch a high of 230 GW this year.

The Centre has taken a number of steps to ensure adequate power availability during summers. Earlier this year, the power ministry had directed 6% blending of imported coal by gencos till September, along with directing all gas based power plants to operate at full capacity during the peak demand period.

According to the power ministry, it is monitoring and coordinating with the ministries of coal and railways, on a regular basis, for increase in the production and dispatch of coal as much as possible and asked all generators for timely import of required coal for blending purposes so that adequate coal stock is maintained in the plant.

Further, all captive coal blocks have been asked to maximize the coal production to supplement the coal supply from domestic coal companies. GAIL also has planned for additional supplies of gas for running gas-based stations during high power demand months.

Ratings agency ICRA recently projected the power demand growth for FY24 at a modest 5.0-5.5% over the previous fiscal. the all-India thermal PLF (plant load factor) level to improve to 65.1% this fiscal from 64.2% in FY23, led by the growth in electricity demand and limited thermal capacity addition.

“While the estimated demand growth for FY2024 is higher than the historical average seen over the past 10 years, it is lower than the peak of 9.6% reported in FY2023, which was supported by a severe heat wave, favourable base, and a revival in economic activity,” ICRA had said in a recent statement.

