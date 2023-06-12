Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Commodity News / India imposes wheat stock limit to arrest price rise -govt official

India imposes wheat stock limit to arrest price rise -govt official

in Commodity News 12/06/2023

India has imposed a limit on the amount of wheat stocks traders can hold in an effort to bring down prices, food secretary Sanjeev Chopra told reporters on Monday.

The world’s second biggest wheat producer will also provide 1.5 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers such as flour millers, as part of efforts to bring down prices, which have risen 8% in a month, Chopra said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software