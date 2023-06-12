India imposes wheat stock limit to arrest price rise -govt official

India has imposed a limit on the amount of wheat stocks traders can hold in an effort to bring down prices, food secretary Sanjeev Chopra told reporters on Monday.

The world’s second biggest wheat producer will also provide 1.5 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers such as flour millers, as part of efforts to bring down prices, which have risen 8% in a month, Chopra said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)