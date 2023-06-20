India looks to buy extra coal from Russia, oil import likely to rise further says ONGC chief

India-Russia ties have continued to deepen amid the Ukraine war, with coal and oil imports rising sharply. ONGC chief Arun Kumar Singh opined on Saturday that the other country could account for almost a third of New Delhi’s oil imports by the end of this financial year. Meanwhile reports indicate that India has also pitched to purchase purchase additional consignments of coal from Russia.

“Had a meeting with Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov and held a detailed discussion on mutual cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy, especially coal,” MoS Faggan Singh Kulaste tweeted earlier today.

According to an Economic Times report quoting officials, the two had held a meeting on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday. Coal could become India’s second biggest item of import from Russia it the purchase of additional consignments is greenlit.

“The share of Russian oil imports, which was less than 2% in 2021/2022, has increased tenfold to 20% in the oil import basket. The level may reach 30% by the end of the 2023/24 financial year,” Singh told a St Petersburg International Economic Forum panel.

India is the world’s third largest crude importer and had ramped up purchases amid the Ukraine war. With Western countries imposing a slew of sanctions including an oil price cap last year, New Delhi’s Russian crude oil imports had hit an all-time high in May as buyers gorged on discounted supplies. This in turn has reduced demand for oil from the Middle East and Africa. China and India currently purchase most of the re-routed Russian energy.

Source: Livemint