India: Major port cargo contracts 3.2% to 68 mt in October, shows govt data

Central government-owned ports, also known as major ports, recorded a rare 3.2 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) contraction in their cargo volumes during October, primarily due to a fall in crude oil and coal shipments, according to government data.

Traffic handled at the 12 major ports decreased last month to 68.22 million metric tonnes (mmt). Approximately, a fourth of this cargo arrived through coastal shipping.

Overseas cargo handled by these ports decreased by 5.5 per cent to 52.9 mmt in October, while domestic cargo shipped through coastal waters increased by 5.3 per cent on-year to 15.9 mmt.

Crude Oil, which accounts for almost a fifth of the entire traffic, contracted in volumes by 8.8 per cent to 12.9 mmt, while overall volumes of petroleum products also fell, the data reveals.

Coal, also among the largest revenue generators for ports, showed a Y-o-Y contraction of 13 per cent, led by a large fall in non-thermal coal cargo.

October typically sees higher movement of goods due to increased consumer spending in the festival season. Container volumes at state-owned ports in October remained flat (-0.2 per cent).

In contrast, India’s merchandise exports showed a 28-month fastest pace of growth at 17 per cent, primarily led by inventory build-up in the West as the Christmas and New Year season approaches.

Additionally, privately-owned ports in the country recorded a 5.7 per cent growth in cargo volumes at 64.2 mmt with a 5 per cent growth in export-import (Exim) cargo.

Handling of containers at private ports also increased by 21.5 per cent to 13.3 mmt, a sign that these ports gained more from the festival season rush.

So far in 2024-25, India’s largest private port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone handled 257.7 mmt of total cargo – a Y-o-Y growth of 8 per cent. This growth was supported by containers, up 19 per cent Y-o-Y, followed by liquids and gas (9 per cent), the company told exchanges earlier this month.

The government collects data from its 12 major ports and 65 non-major (private/state government) ports under 10 State Maritime Boards and Directorates of Ports. Among these, Kolkata Port recorded a 25 per cent fall in cargo, with Visakhapatnam Port’s volumes down by 15.5 per cent in October.

So far in FY25, traffic at major ports has increased by 3.9 per cent to 481 mmt.

Source: Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways