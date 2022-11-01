India: Major ports launch nationwide campaign on grievance redressal

Major ports across the country have launched special campaign to resolve all pending grievances to ensure smooth functioning of the key infrastructure facilities.

As part of the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) 2.0, major ports under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways also organized workshops with their PPP stakeholders.

The basic aim for organizing these workshops was to resolve maximum possible number of issues on the spot and chalk out way forward with a clearly defined timeline for the remaining one.

Redressal forum meetings are being held to iron out differences between various stakeholders and quicken the pace of PPP project execution thus enhancing better and more efficient port services.

Among major ports Paradip Port Authority organized PPP grievance redressal forum, Deendayal Port Authority, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Mormugao Port Authority, New Mangalore Port Authority and Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, met various stakeholders to discuss various issues.

