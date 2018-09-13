India: Major Ports Register Growth of 5.13%

The Major ports in India have recorded a growth of 5.13% and together handled 288.38 million tons of cargo during the period April to August, 2018 as against 274.32 Million tons handled during the corresponding period of previous year, according to the government.

For the period from April-August 2018, nine ports Kolkata (incl. Haldia), Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Kamarajar, Chennai, Cochin, New Mangalore, JNPT and Deendayal have registered positive growth in traffic.

The highest growth was registered by Kamarajar Port (17.24%), followed by Deendayal Port (11.16%), Paradip (10.93%), Cochin (10.13%) and Kolkata (9.01%).

Source: Times Of India