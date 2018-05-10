India: Major Ports Register positive growth of 1.78% in April 2018

The major ports in India have recorded a growth of 1.78% and together handled 56.81 Million Tonnes of cargo during the period April 2018 as against 55.82 Million Tonnes handled during the corresponding period of previous year.

The Nine Ports Kolkata (including Haldia), Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Kamarajar, Chennai, Cochin, New Mangalore, JNPT and Deendayal have registered positive growth in traffic.

Cargo traffic handled at Major Ports:

· The highest growth was registered by Kolkata (12.56%), followed by Kamarajar (12.08%), New Mangalore (11.41%), Paradip (11.12%) and Chennai (7.55%).

· In Kolkata Port, overall growth was 12.56%.

· During April 2018, Deendayal (Kandla) Port handled the highest volume of traffic i.e. 9.32 Million tonnes (16.41% share), followed by Paradip with 8.15 Million Tonnes (14.35% share), JNPT with 5.89 Million Tonnes 10.37% share), Visakhapatnam with 5.13 Million Tonnes (09.03% share) and Mumbai with 4.98 Million Tonnes (8.76% share). Together, these five ports handled around 60% of Major Port Traffic.

· Commodity-wise percentage share of POL was maximum i.e. 28.30%, followed by Container (20.88%), Thermal & Steam Coal (17.06%), Other Misc. Cargo (13.17%), Coking & Other Coal (7.41%), Iron Ore & Pellets (6.98%), Other Liquid (4.29%), Finished Fertilizer (1.02%) and FRM (0.89%).

Source: Ministry of Shipping of the Republic of India