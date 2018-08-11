India: Major Ports Register Positive Growth of 4.13% during April to July, 2018 Vis-A-Vis the same period last year

Deendayal (Kandla) Port handled the highest volume of traffic i.e. 38.76 Million tonnes (16.74% share), followed by Paradip with 35.68 Million Tonnes (15.41% share), JNPT with 23.25 Million Tonnes (10.05% share), Visakhapatnam with 21.52 Million Tonnes (9.30% share) and Mumbai with 19.57 Million Tonnes (8.45%). Together, these five ports handled around 60% of Major Port Traffic.

Commodity-wise percentage shareof POL was maximum i.e. 32.53%, followed by Container (20.86%), Thermal & Steam Coal (15.78%), Other Misc. Cargo (10.68%), Coking & Other Coal (7.61%), Iron Ore & Pellets (6.17%), Other Liquid (4.09%), Finished Fertilizer (1.36%) and FRM (0.92%).

Source: Ministry of Shipping of Republic of India