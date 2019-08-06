India: Ministry of Coal Begins Auction of Coal Mines

Ministry of Coal has started the process of auction of 27 coal mines and allotment of 15 coal mines to Central PSU & State PSU’s. As per the objective of auctioning of coal blocks, the Government is auctioning 21 coal mines for ‘End Use Non Regulated Sector’ and 6 coking coal mines for End Use Iron & Steel. In case of allotment, 5 coal mines are for power sector, 9 for sale of coal and 1 for Iron & Steel.

At Peak Rated Capacity (PRC), these 42 coal mines will produce approximately 70 MTPA. Notice Inviting Tender and Notice Inviting Application have been published in the newspaper on 3rd- 4th August, 2019. The electronic bidding will be conducted on Metal Scrap Trading Corporation (MSTC) platform. The last date of registration of bidder and sale of tender document is 13th September, 2019 and bid due date is 19th September, 2019. The electronic bidding will be conducted on MSTC Platform from 10th October, 2019 to 08th November, 2019.

Source: Capital Market