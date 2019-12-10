India moves toward IEA membership with ‘strategic partnership’

The members of the International Energy Agency have agreed to establish a “strategic partnership” with India that would serve as a pathway for the South Asian country’s eventual membership, the IEA said in a statement at the weekend.

The move is significant because the IEA, which operates under the framework of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, only allows OECD nations as members under its current charter, and India is one of eight countries that have a non-member “association” status.

“This partnership marks a step change — a new middle ground for enhanced responsibilities and benefits, and a testing ground towards eventual membership status,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a statement issued after a two-day ministerial meeting in Paris.

India is one of eight countries identified by the IEA for deeper partnerships, which together with the organization account for 75% of global energy demand, the IEA said. In 2015, the organization accounted for 40% of global demand, it said.

It said it received a mandate at the ministerial meeting to take the next steps in strengthening ties with its association countries, starting with India with whom it has worked extensively on topics from energy security and data collection to renewables integration and energy efficiency.

The IEA said in its communique it welcomed “India’s expressed desire to strengthen this relationship further” and invited India “to participate in consultations, with the goal of framing deepened substantive cooperation and institutional relations.”

MEMBERSHIP ADVANTAGES

While the IEA is an influential global agency in energy affairs and policy making, its relevance is greatly enhanced with the involvement of non-OECD countries like India, China and Brazil, who comprise a large portion of global energy demand.

For India, a potential IEA membership will give it access to resources to boost its energy security and long-term planning capabilities at a time of high market volatility, geopolitical uncertainty and rapid energy transition.

The IEA requires members to hold crude oil or product reserves equivalent to 90 days of net imports and a joint release of oil stocks held by its members was last triggered during the Libyan crisis of 2011.

In the wake of a series of attacks on oil tankers and facilities in the Middle East this year, large consumers like India and China were most sensitive to supply disruptions but lacked the full preparedness of an IEA member country.

India’s energy demand is expected to more than double by 2040, becoming the single-largest source of global growth, according to the IEA. Energy demand in India will be around half that of China by 2040, the IEA said, up from less than 30% today.

