India: New law for safe recycling of ships comes into force

The Recycling of Ships Act has come into force with President Ram Nath Kovind giving assent to the law which provides for safe and environmentally sound recycling of ships.

“The Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 has become an Act. It became Act after it received the assent of President of India on December 13, 2019,” Ministry of Shipping said in a statement.

Parliament on December 9 passed the Bill to provide for the regulation of recycling of ships by setting certain international standards and laying down the statutory mechanism for enforcement of such standards.

The government has also decided to accede to the Hong Kong International Convention for safe and environmentally sound recycling of Ships, 2009.

Accordingly, India has acceded to Hong Kong International Convention for Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, 2009 on November 28, 2019, the statement said.

The Recycling of Ships Act, 2019, restricts and prohibits the use or installation of hazardous materials, which applies irrespective of whether a ships meant for recycling or not.

For new ships, such restriction or prohibition on use of hazardous materials will be immediate, that is, from the date the legislation comes into force, while existing ships shall have a period of five years for compliance, the statement said.

Restriction or prohibition on use of hazardous materials would not be applied to warships and non-commercial ships operated by Government, it said and added that ships shall be surveyed and certified on the inventory of hazardous materials used in ships.

Under this Act, ship recycling facilities are required to be authorized and ships shall be recycled only in such authorized ship recycling facilities.

This Act also provides that ships shall be recycled in accordance with a ship-specific recycling plan. Ships to be recycled in India shall be required to obtain a Ready for Recycling Certificate in accordance with the HKC.

The Act imposes a statutory duty on ship recyclers to ensure safe and environmentally sound removal and management of hazardous wastes from ships.Appropriate penal provisions have been introduced in the Act to deter any violation of statutory provisions.

Accession to Hong Kong Convention by India and enactment of Recycling of Ships Act, 2019 will raise the profile of our ship recycling industry as being environment friendly and safety conscious and would go a long way in consolidating India’s position as the market leader.

Source: PTI