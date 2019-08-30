India opens coal sector to 100% foreign direct investment

The Indian government paved the way for global companies to own coal mines and pursue coal mining in the country as the cabinet permitted 100% foreign direct investment in the coal sector.

The cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved 100% FDI through automatic route for coal mining along with associated processing infrastructure and sale of coal, according to an official statement released late Wednesday. Associated processing infrastructure would include coal washeries, crushing, coal handling and separation.

The FDI will attract international players to create an efficient and competitive coal market, the statement said.

Market sources have welcomed the government’s decision to allow 100% FDI in coal mining, saying that it will bring advanced global technologies to ramp up coal output, help generate new jobs and end state-run Coal India Limited’s monopoly.

However, they also aired concerns and challenges that needed to be overcome to attract global companies.

According to a Chennai-based source, the government needs to first address the issues regarding various regulatory clearances like, among others, environment, forest clearances and land acquisition. There is no single window clearance for Indian companies that have captive blocks and so it is a difficult scenario, he said.

It is important that mining conditions improve for Indian players, which will make foreign companies keen to enter the Indian market, he said.

During 2018-2019, coal production from captive coal blocks for the power sector was 79 million mt as against demand of 105 million mt, up 9% from a year ago, according to coal ministry data.

As per the present FDI policy, 100% FDI under automatic route is allowed for coal and lignite mining for captive consumption by power projects, iron and steel and cement units as well as other eligible activities permitted under and subject to applicable laws and regulations.

Additionally, 100% FDI under automatic route is currently permitted for setting up coal washeries subject to the condition that the company will not be involved in coal mining and will not sell washed coal or sized coal from its coal processing plants in the open market. The company will supply the washed or sized coal to those businesses supplying raw coal to coal processing plants for washing or sizing.

Last year, the government had allowed Indian private companies to own coal mines for commercial mining and it was going to put up the coal blocks for auction for this purpose. The auction is to take place by October this year.

Source: Platts