India produces 2,481.66 TMT of crude oil in June

India produced 2,481.66 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) of crude oil during June 2021, which was 2.26 per cent lower than the month’s target and also 1.79 per cent lower when compared with the production during the same month of previous year.

Meanwhile, the cumulative crude oil production during April-June stood at 7,412.87 TMT, which is 2.24 per cent and 3.42 per cent lower than the target earmarked for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively, an official release showed.

Meanwhile, the natural gas production during June stood at 2,777.43 million metric standard cubic meter (MMSCM) , which is 19.52 per cent higher when compared with production of June 2020 but 5.26 per cent less than the monthly target.

Cumulatively, natural gas produced during April-June was registered at 8,168.56 MMSCM, which is 20.39 per cent higher than the production during the same period of last year but 3.52 per cent lower when compared with target for the period.

Company-wise performance

Company wise, ONGC produced 1,621.92 TMT of crude oil in June 2021, which is 2.06 per cent lower than the monthly and 2.73 per cent lower when compared with production of June 2020 on account of less than anticipated production from WO-16 cluster and loss in oil production due to impact of cyclone Tauktae.

The company produced 230.14 MMSCM of natural gas, which is 4.97 per cent more than the production of June 2020 but 5.16 per cent lower than the aim for the month. The decrease in natural gas output was on account of low upliftment/demand of gas by the major customers and also due to the bandhs /blockade by local people and associations after the Baghjan blowout.

Meanwhile, Oil India Ltd produced 246.52 TMT in June, which is 2 per cent higher than the production of corresponding month of last year but 1.25 per cent lower than target of the reporting month.

The production in OIL declined due to less than planned contribution from workover wells, drilling wells and old wells.

