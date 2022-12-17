India raises base import price of palm oil, gold

India raised the base import prices of crude palm oil and soyoil, gold and silver, the government said in a statement late on Thursday, as prices jumped in the world market.

The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.

India is the world’s biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Uttaresh.V)