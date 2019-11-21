India Ratifies The Hong Kong International Convention For Safe And Environmentally Sound Recycling Of Ships, 2009

In news that surfaced late this evening from India, as reported by the Press Information Bureau (Government of India), the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal for enactment of the “Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019” and accession to the Hong Kong International Convention for Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, 2009.

The Bill, aptly titled the “Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019”, includes the following salient features:

– Restrictions / prohibitions against the installation and use of hazardous materials and vessels will be surveyed and certified on the basis of the inventory of hazardous materials (IHM).

– Ship recycling facilities will need to obtain authorization to operate and only authorized yards will be permitted to import ships for recycling.

– Ship-specific Ship Recycling Plans (SRPs) will need to be prepared for incoming vessels.

– Incoming ships will need to obtain a “Ready for Recycling Certificate” in accordance with the HKC.

– When the Hong Kong International Convention for Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, 2009 finally comes into force, its provisions will also be implemented under the authorities of the Bill.

In response, Dr. Anil Sharma commented: “I am delighted by the decision made by the Indian Government and this truly is another hallmark moment towards the accession of the Hong Kong Convention by the largest ship recycling destination in the world today. With this giant step, the Indian Government has ensured that not only on the micro-end, will the industry continue to operate while keeping worker health and the safety of the environment at heart, but on the macro-end, a growing number of ship owners seeking SoC based green-recycling options can be certain that the authorities have added another layer of security for their incoming vessels. As a result, this Bill eases the restrictions on non-EU yards that are currently imposed by the EUSRR.”

Dr. Nikos Mikelis also commented: “India was always the key to unlocking Hong Kong Convention’s entry into force and after a number of years waiting for India’s ship recycling industry to mature and embrace the technical standards of the Convention, and having witnessed that remarkable transformation, it is now most rewarding to receive news that India’s Cabinet has adopted the Convention as India’s own standard. It now only remains for Parliament’s both houses to review and pass the new Bill before India’s President signs India’s accession to the Hong Kong Convention. My warmest congratulations to India’s ship recyclers!”

Source: GMS