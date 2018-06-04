India receives first long term contracted LNG cargo from Russia on Monday

Gail, India’s biggest gas utility, received its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from Russia at western city of Dahej on Monday.

The LNG cargo is the first long term contracted LNG to come from Russia, India’s oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in a tweet.

Gail to receive 2.5 million tonnes per annum of LNG from Gazprom.

Pradhan said the contract with Gazprom also allows India to source LNG cargoes from its Yamal LNG project in future.

Gail’s long term supply contract with various countries will bring 25-30 million standard cubic metres per day (mscmd) of gas in 2018/19.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee, editing by Louise Heavens)