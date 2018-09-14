India Reliance’s Aug oil imports down 5.8 pct from July – trade sources

India’s Reliance Industries, owner of the world’s biggest refining complex, imported 5.8 percent less oil in August compared with the previous month, according to data from shipping and industry sources.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with the media.

The private refiner shipped in about 32 percent from Latin America in August compared with about 25 percent in July while the share of Middle East grades in its overall purchases rose to 41 from 36 percent.

The share of African grades in its overall purchases declined to about 10 percent from about 30 percent in July.

Following are details of Reliance’s crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd:

Country/Reg Aug July Pct Chg Aug Pct Chg Jan-Aug Jan-Aug Pct chg ion 2018 2018 mth/mth 2017 yr/yr 2018 2017 yr/yr Latam Brazil 30.6 34.0 -10.0 66.7 -54.1 32.6 91.5 -64.4 Colombia 69.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.8 0.0 -- Ecuador 31.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.0 20.6 -80.4 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 67.3 42.9 57.0 Venezuela 268.9 290.6 -7.4 272.3 -1.2 270.9 306.2 -11.5 TOTAL 400.1 324.6 23.3 339.0 18.0 383.6 461.2 -16.8 Asia Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.8 0.0 -- Middle East Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 61.0 -100.0 25.8 9.8 162.4 Iran 0.0 24.7 -100.0 44.0 -100.0 65.8 60.8 8.3 Iraq 197.3 259.3 -23.9 200.3 -1.5 228.5 216.0 5.8 Qatar 30.7 0.0 -- 20.1 52.7 30.8 46.2 -33.3 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.1 0.0 -- S. Arabia 249.4 190.3 31.0 240.2 3.8 230.1 274.2 -16.1 U.A.E. 31.1 0.0 -- 16.0 94.7 65.0 56.7 14.6 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.0 6.1 -66.6 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.4 0.0 -- TOTAL 508.4 474.3 7.2 581.4 -12.6 660.6 669.8 -1.4 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 8.1 -100.0 Kazakhstan 30.6 0.0 -- 31.2 -1.9 15.8 32.2 -50.8 Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.3 32.8 -74.8 TOTAL 30.6 0.0 -- 31.2 -1.9 24.1 73.1 -67.0 Africa Nigeria 0.0 148.1 -100.0 89.8 -100.0 63.1 52.0 21.3 Angola 0.0 30.5 -100.0 33.6 -100.0 15.7 20.6 -23.8 Congo 29.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.0 0.0 -- Chad 31.1 62.4 -50.2 0.0 -- 23.5 6.4 269.2 Egypt 30.9 0.0 -- 35.3 -12.3 21.6 27.1 -20.3 Ghana 0.0 30.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 8.0 0.0 -- Gabon 30.1 30.2 -0.5 59.1 -49.1 19.6 7.5 160.2 Sudan 0.0 19.2 -100.0 19.6 -100.0 15.6 24.8 -37.0 Eq Guinea 0.0 20.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 10.8 0.0 -- Algeria 0.0 59.2 -100.0 31.2 -100.0 7.6 7.9 -4.8 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.1 0.0 -- TOTAL 121.3 401.1 -69.8 268.6 -54.8 199.5 146.3 36.3 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.2 -100.0 USA 180.9 118.4 52.7 0.0 -- 46.1 0.0 -- TOTAL ALL 1241.3 1318.3 -5.8 1220.2 1.7 1322.1 1354.5 -2.4 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in July but discharged in August. It also includes some parcels that arrived in August and were discharged in September.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Vyas Mohan)