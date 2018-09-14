India Reliance’s Aug oil imports down 5.8 pct from July – trade sources

Recent News

  

India’s Reliance Industries, owner of the world’s biggest refining complex, imported 5.8 percent less oil in August compared with the previous month, according to data from shipping and industry sources.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with the media.

The private refiner shipped in about 32 percent from Latin America in August compared with about 25 percent in July while the share of Middle East grades in its overall purchases rose to 41 from 36 percent.

The share of African grades in its overall purchases declined to about 10 percent from about 30 percent in July.

Following are details of Reliance’s crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd:

 Country/Reg   Aug      July     Pct Chg     Aug    Pct Chg    Jan-Aug    Jan-Aug   Pct chg 
 ion           2018     2018    mth/mth     2017     yr/yr      2018       2017      yr/yr
 Latam                                                                                      
 Brazil         30.6      34.0      -10.0     66.7     -54.1       32.6       91.5     -64.4
 Colombia       69.0       0.0         --      0.0        --        8.8        0.0        --
 Ecuador        31.6       0.0         --      0.0        --        4.0       20.6     -80.4
 Mexico          0.0       0.0         --      0.0        --       67.3       42.9      57.0
 Venezuela     268.9     290.6       -7.4    272.3      -1.2      270.9      306.2     -11.5
 TOTAL         400.1     324.6       23.3    339.0      18.0      383.6      461.2     -16.8
                                                                                            
 Asia                                                                                       
 Australia       0.0       0.0         --      0.0        --        5.8        0.0        --
 TOTAL           0.0       0.0         --      0.0        --        5.8        0.0        --
                                                                                            
 Middle East                                                                                
 Oman            0.0       0.0         --     61.0    -100.0       25.8        9.8     162.4
 Iran            0.0      24.7     -100.0     44.0    -100.0       65.8       60.8       8.3
 Iraq          197.3     259.3      -23.9    200.3      -1.5      228.5      216.0       5.8
 Qatar          30.7       0.0         --     20.1      52.7       30.8       46.2     -33.3
 Kuwait          0.0       0.0         --      0.0        --        4.1        0.0        --
 S. Arabia     249.4     190.3       31.0    240.2       3.8      230.1      274.2     -16.1
 U.A.E.         31.1       0.0         --     16.0      94.7       65.0       56.7      14.6
 Dubai           0.0       0.0         --      0.0        --        2.0        6.1     -66.6
 Yemen           0.0       0.0         --      0.0        --        8.4        0.0        --
 TOTAL         508.4     474.3        7.2    581.4     -12.6      660.6      669.8      -1.4
                                                                                            
 C.I.S.                                                                                     
 Azerbaijan      0.0       0.0         --      0.0        --        0.0        8.1    -100.0
 Kazakhstan     30.6       0.0         --     31.2      -1.9       15.8       32.2     -50.8
 Russia          0.0       0.0         --      0.0        --        8.3       32.8     -74.8
 TOTAL          30.6       0.0         --     31.2      -1.9       24.1       73.1     -67.0
                                                                                            
 Africa                                                                                     
 Nigeria         0.0     148.1     -100.0     89.8    -100.0       63.1       52.0      21.3
 Angola          0.0      30.5     -100.0     33.6    -100.0       15.7       20.6     -23.8
 Congo          29.2       0.0         --      0.0        --        6.0        0.0        --
 Chad           31.1      62.4      -50.2      0.0        --       23.5        6.4     269.2
 Egypt          30.9       0.0         --     35.3     -12.3       21.6       27.1     -20.3
 Ghana           0.0      30.4     -100.0      0.0        --        8.0        0.0        --
 Gabon          30.1      30.2       -0.5     59.1     -49.1       19.6        7.5     160.2
 Sudan           0.0      19.2     -100.0     19.6    -100.0       15.6       24.8     -37.0
 Eq Guinea       0.0      20.9     -100.0      0.0        --       10.8        0.0        --
 Algeria         0.0      59.2     -100.0     31.2    -100.0        7.6        7.9      -4.8
 Libya           0.0       0.0         --      0.0        --        8.1        0.0        --
 TOTAL         121.3     401.1      -69.8    268.6     -54.8      199.5      146.3      36.3
                                                                                            
 Canada          0.0       0.0         --      0.0        --        0.0        4.2    -100.0
 USA           180.9     118.4       52.7      0.0        --       46.1        0.0        --
 TOTAL ALL    1241.3    1318.3       -5.8   1220.2       1.7     1322.1     1354.5      -2.4
  
  NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by the number of
days.
    Numbers for previous months have been revised.
    Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in July but discharged in August. It also
includes some parcels that arrived in August and were discharged in September.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

