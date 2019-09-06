Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / India safeguarding its oil tankers passing through Strait of Hormuz: Modi

India safeguarding its oil tankers passing through Strait of Hormuz: Modi

in International Shipping News 06/09/2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India had put security arrangements in place to safeguard its oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which has seen a series of attacks on international vessels in recent months.

Modi made the comments at an economic forum in Russia’s Far East, at which Russian President Vladimir Putin also said he was interested in a de-escalation of tensions in the strategic strait.
Source: Reuters

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software