Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Piracy and Security News / India says 20 crew kidnapped from tanker off West Africa

India says 20 crew kidnapped from tanker off West Africa

in Piracy and Security News 16/12/2019

India’s foreign ministry said on Monday that 20 of its nationals had been kidnapped from an oil tanker in West African waters.

“Our Mission in Abuja has taken up the matter with the Nigerian authorities, as also with the authorities of the neighbouring countries,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said the vessel was the Marshall Islands-flagged DUKE.

The ship’s operator Union Maritime wrote on its website that the craft was “attacked and boarded” while carrying fuel oil to the Togolese capital Lome from Angola and that the company was working with relevant authorities to resolve the incident.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal and Noah Browning; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software